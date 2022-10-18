AsiaEuropeOffshore

Global Marine charters out cable layer to NEC

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 18, 2022
NEC

UK-based subsea cabling specialist Global Marine Systems, part of the Global Marine Group, has sealed a long-term charter deal with Japan’s NEC Corporation for the 2001-built cable-laying ship Normand Clipper.

Under a four-year contract, the subsea cable maker said it would bolster its provision of subsea cable systems and meet the expanding demand for new subsea cables due in part to the growing rollout of 5G and the increase in data traffic between data centres in various countries.

The deal marks the first charter for NEC as the company had earlier built subsea cable-laying ships for each of its projects separately.

Normand Clipper is owned by Norway’s Solstad. The ship underwent a major conversion in 2005 to a deepwater subsea construction and umbilical lay DP vessel and has been used by Global Marine to support cable lay operations within the renewable energy and oil and gas sectors. Global Marine will keep the vessel on a contract until May 2026 and has further options available, which could extend the contract for up to 200 days.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

