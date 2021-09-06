Global Offshore secures cable installation contract from Parkwind

UK offshore services player Global Offshore, part of the Global Marine Group, has been awarded a contract for the installation and burial of 27 array cables at Parkwind’s Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm.

The scope of work will see Global Offshore carry out the project management and marine engineering; cable protection systems supply and installation, pre and post lay surveys, cable loading and laying, cable burial and post-burial survey.

As part of the turnkey package, Global Offshore’s sister company, OceanIQ, will provide route engineering services for the project, with another of Global Offshore’s sister companies, CWind, providing crew transfer vessels and cable pull-in services.

Global Offshore will be utilising two ships, Normand Clipper and Global Symphony, with work at the site commencing in the second half of 2022.

Arcadis Ost 1 is a 257 MW offshore wind project developed by Parkwind. The wind farm will be located in the Baltic Sea, northeast of the island of Rügen in Germany.