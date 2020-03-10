Global Offshore secures cable installation work at Kincardine wind farm

March 10th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

UK offshore service provider Global Offshore, part of Global Marine Group, has been awarded a contract for cable installation and burial at the Kincardine Floating Offshore Wind Farm by Spanish developer and construction company Grupo Cobra.

Global Offshore will deploy specialist installation vessel Normand Clipper to install 30.3km of cables.

The project will commence in the spring with boulder clearance and route preparation work utilising a pre-lay plough.

“We are taking our extensive experience in installing dynamic umbilicals and flexibles in offshore oil and gas, and applying it to cable installation in the emerging floating wind farm sector, a growth area of offshore renewables,” said Mike Daniel, managing director of Global Offshore.

 

