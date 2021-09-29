AmericasEuropeGreater ChinaOffshoreRenewables

Global offshore wind pipeline passes 400 GW mark

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 29, 2021
The total pipeline of offshore wind projects around the world currently stands at 413 GW, new research by RenewableUK’s project intelligence team shows.

The pipeline includes fully operational projects, under construction, consented or being planned, the UK’s trade body for wind, wave and tidal power said.

In terms of operational capacity, the UK retains its top spot at 10.4 GW, but China is catching up at 9.4 GW and Germany stands at 7.7 GW. Globally, 35.3 GW are fully operational.

The UK has a total pipeline of 63.2 GW of offshore wind capacity. China is slightly ahead at 64.4 GW and the US is in third place with 40.5 GW.

RenewableUK noted, however, that as the pipeline includes projects at all stages of planning, including early development, it cannot be assumed that all will be built.

