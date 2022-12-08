Global Port Services lands contracts for Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm

Global Port Services has secured multiple contracts to support work on Scotland’s largest offshore wind far at Port of Nigg.

The firm, part of Global Energy Group, will assist Seagreen Wind Energy Limited (SWEL) with site-enabling works for the pre-assembly construction of wind turbine components at the Moray Firth facility. News of the contracts comes as the final turbine foundations for Seagreen arrive at Nigg to be prepared for installation some 27 km off the coast of Angus.

The latest contracts, which are expected to run through to summer 2023, will see Global Port Services provide project management and technical support for site enabling works, pre-assembly setup, as well as other services, to support Vestas Offshore and BMS Heavy Lift. The pre-assembly construction project supports more than 100 jobs at the port.

Global Port Services is simultaneously fulfilling the storage, marshalling and logistics contracts for jacket foundations for Seagreen on the South Quay at the Port of Nigg, under a separate contract with Seaway 7. It will be the first major infrastructure and pre-assembly contract of its type to be brought to the port since the unveiling of the new purpose-built East Quay in July.

Alistair Gordon, executive officer for Global Port Services, said: “Won on the back of the successes of the Siemens Beatrice and Vestas Moray East offshore wind pre-assembly contracts, the new contract awards are an accolade to the excellent logistics support services and dedicated facilities on offer at Nigg, and it marks the first major project to be secured for the new East Quay, of which I hope there will be many more.”

When commissioned in 2023, the 1.1 GW Seagreen offshore wind farm will be Scotland’s largest and the world’s deepest fixed-bottom offshore wind farm. The project is owned by SSE Renewables 49% and TotalEnergies 51%.