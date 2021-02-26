AmericasOffshoreOffshore Wind

Global renewable energy bodies call on Mexico to push forward with clean energy transition

Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 26, 2021
Leading global renewable energy bodies The Global Wind Energy Council and The Global Solar Council have jointly called upon the government of Mexico to continue the country’s transition away from expensive and polluting fossil fuels, and reset the course to a sustainable future based on competitive, clean renewable energy.

The two councils issued a joint statement in response to the reversals to key parts of the Electricity Act, approved by the lower parliamentary chamber earlier this week. The statement asks lawmakers to reject the bill to modify the act in order to avoid adverse consequences, which could harm the development of renewable energy in the country.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Coalition for Action, an international network of 115 leading renewable energy companies, industry associations, civil society, research institutes and intergovernmental organisations, also acted as signatory to the statement.

“The global wind industry encourages the government of Mexico to reset the course to a transition to a renewables-based economy, which will generate enormous net-positive benefits in GDP growth, job creation and social welfare gains in the near term and long run. This will also serve to reinforce the resilience and independence of Mexico’s electricity system, which has been tested by the recent energy crisis in Texas,” said Ben Backwell, CEO of The Global Wind Energy Council.

