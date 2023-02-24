Global Shipping Business Network collaborates with Kaleris

Hong Kong-based blockchain platform Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) will collaborate with Kaleris, a provider of supply chain technology solutions. Kaleris’ premier brand of terminal operating systems, Navis, is deployed by more than 500 terminals around the world.

By connecting GSBN to the Kaleris Execution & Visibility Platform, a cloud-based logistics solution that optimises the movement of goods, terminals leveraging Navis Terminal Operating System (TOS) solutions can have a pre-configured point of integration to support applications on top of GSBN’s infrastructure. The Kaleris Execution & Visibility Platform will directly connect to GSBN’s earliest receiving date (ERD) app, which addresses the traditional challenge of tracking ERDs due to their ever-changing nature, a frequent cause of detention and demurrage charge disputes. By employing blockchain technology in the ERD app, GSBN offers exporters a single location to access immutable, up-to-date and accurate ERD data. When used for invoicing by carriers, it also helps reduce disputes between parties.

In addition, Kaleris will leverage GSBN’s network to provide new solutions for beneficial cargo owners (BCOs) that tackle the increasingly complex challenges of a global supply chain, such as unpredictable dwell time, congestion and volatility. BCOs and shipping lines will have access to their own applications in the Execution & Visibility Platform.

Scott Holland, chief product officer of Kaleris, said “Every move matters when it comes to creating the more resilient, visible and connected supply chain of the future, and this collaboration takes an important step toward solving a major challenge in the industry. We hope it’s the first of many additional collaborations with the consortium’s members to drive more value to supply chain stakeholders.”