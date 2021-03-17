Global Shipping Business Network officially incorporated in Hong Kong

CargoSmart-led Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) has officially incorporated in Hong Kong and has commenced operations after securing the regulatory approvals.

GSBN is jointly established by major shipping lines and terminal operators including Cosco Shipping Lines, Cosco Shipping Ports, Hapag-Lloyd, Hutchison Ports, OOCL, SPG Qingdao Port, PSA International and Shanghai International Port Group, with an aim to accelerate the digital transformation of the shipping industry through the setup of a data exchange platform based on blockchain technology.

“The foundation of GSBN symbolizes an important milestone towards establishing an industry-wide, secure, digital collaboration platform that aims to benefit all parties in the global supply chain. GSBN will accelerate the sharing of verified logistics and cargo data, streamline business operations across the whole supply chain, and create value to each stakeholder,” said Martin Gnass, managing director IT of Hapag-Lloyd.

“The ability to collaborate in a trusted and secure manner is key for us to fully realise the opportunities from our increasingly digital and interdependent world. The GSBN platform will allow stakeholders and industry players to share timely information to facilitate downstream transactions and activities, with the assurance that their data is protected by strong data governance structures,” said Ho Ghim Siew, head of group commercial, strategy and cargo solutions, PSA International.

GSBN will open its membership in the coming months.