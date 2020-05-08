Nobu Su: Global sulphur cap to blame for the spread of Covid-19

Covid-19 came from the oceans and specifically the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) decision to enforce ballast water and sulphur regulations, argues one of the most famous ex-cons in shipping in today’s exclusive Maritime CEO interview.

“In Pentonville I had much time to think,” says Nobu Su, referring to the 13 months he has just spent in a London jail for contempt of court.

Released last month, Su is still in the UK capital and is adamant that the world has been looking in the wrong direction on how the novel coronavirus started.

“I think Covid-19 came from the ocean and IMO 2020. Putting sulphur in the ocean is criminal,” the former shipping magnate says, going on to point out that symptoms of the virus such as having no taste or smell are like the effects brought about by acid rain.

“Nature is paying us back for all we have done,” the Taiwanese national says, claiming the chemical reaction from ballast water and sulphur when it evaporates can then become like acid rain, something that is being exacerbated by global warming.

Su, a serial inventor of all manner of maritime technologies including designs for ships that carry no ballast, is calling for surveys to be carried out across the world’s oceans to back up his theory.

“Ballast treatment and IMO 2020 should immediately be banned,” he urges, adding, “This needs the attention of Bill Gates.”

Su, the boss of TMT, once one of Asia’s largest shipowners, was jailed in March last year. He has been in a long running court battle with Polys Haji-Ioannou, a Cypriot shipowner, over FFA deals that went sour back in 2008.

Su is unable to leave the UK as Haji-Ioannou continues to pursue debts owed to his company, Lakatamia Shipping.

Below Su explains in more detail his theory for how coronavirus started and why the global sulphur cap must be stopped immediately.