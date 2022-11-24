Global supply chains at risk again as truckers stage another nationwide strike in South Korea

Truck drivers in South Korea have gone on a second mass strike in less than six months. At least 25,000 truckers are expected to join an indefinite strike that could paralyse critical supply chains, including those in the car, steel and refinery industries.

The organisers have warned the strike could stop oil supplies and transport as workers are set to rally and block ports, petrochemical and industrial sites, and logistics hubs around the country.

The unionised workers, who make up around 6% of the country’s truck drivers, are demanding the government extend and expand a system calculating minimum wages based on operating costs that is due to expire by the end of the year. The truckers are calling for the so-called safe rates, which currently apply to the haulage of bulk cement and containers, to be made permanent and coverage extended to all vehicle and freight types.

An eight-day strike by truckers in June over the same issue was estimated to have cost the South Korean economy $1.2bn and sent shockwaves through global supply chains. The government then agreed to continue the system and actively discuss extending its coverage to more trucks, but has since retracted this position, according to the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF).

Bongju Lee, president of the Korean Public Service and Transport Workers’ Union (KPTU-TruckSol), added: “The government is backtracking on its promise to the determent of workers and public safety. We are prepared to strike until that changes. Legislation to make safe rates permanent and expand coverage must pass in the National Assembly. It’s as simple as that.”

Several key industries were hit in June as companies from Posco to Hyundai Motor curbed output. Hyundai said in a statement that logistics and vehicle production at its main Ulsan plant remain “unaffected at this stage”. Other industries are also reporting that they are yet to see any impact on operations as the strike has just begun.

South Korea’s transport ministry said about 9,600 people attended rallies on Thursday, while the lead organiser, Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union (CTSU), estimated some 22,000 of its 25,000 members joined the protests. The ministry said it would seek to issue an executive order to stop the strike as early as next week if the truckers do not return to work, adding the government cannot accept the truckers’ demand.

The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) and 66 affiliated unions from around the world signed an open letter condemning the South Korean government and ruling People Power Party (PPP) for “breaking their promises to workers and failing to prevent a strike that will cause enormous short-term damage to the Korean economy, to critical national and global supply chains, and to Korea’s global reputation.”

Stephen Cotton, general secretary of the ITF, said the rationale for safe rates was “simple common sense”.”The South Korean government has been swayed by an industry suffering tunnel vision – focused on ridiculous short-term cost-cutting. Long term, safe rates actually create a better environment for businesses.”