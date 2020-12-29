Global Wind Service awarded contract by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Global Wind Service has been awarded a contract by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for the pre-assembly, transport, and offshore installation for all 89 turbines comprising Wind Farm Fryslân in the Netherlands.

Pre-assembly works are scheduled to commence in January 2021 and installation works will follow soon after.

“We are very excited about being awarded with this project, thereby delivering yet another big pre-assembly project with Siemens Gamesa. The fact that they have also chosen GWS for the offshore installation scope as well demonstrates our great relation, and the continued high quality of our work,” said Lars Petersen, CEO of GWS.

Wind farm Fryslân is located in the Frisian part of the Ijsselmeer, near Breezanddijk. Once completed it will be one of the largest wind projects in the Netherlands and the largest wind farm in the world located in a lake.