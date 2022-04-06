GlobalMET shifts its base to Hong Kong

Training organisation GlobalMET has shifted its headquarters from Australia to Hong Kong.

GlobalMET was formed in 1989 by a group of maritime education and training (MET) institutions with a mission to work together and help improve MET standards around the world.

Regarding the move to Hong Kong , chairman, Capt Pradeep Chawla said, “ Our members are at the sharp end of delivering training courses to seafarers, and we want to be closer to the shipowners and shipmanagers in the large shipping clusters of Hong Kong, Singapore, China and Japan. We are also reorganising to work more closely with other industry organisations, especially for the new challenges for equipping the seafarers for the new competencies required for alternative fuels and the changes brought about by the rapid digitalisation in shipping ”

GlobalMET is registered as a not for profit company in Hong Kong. It has 50 members from 25 countries.