Globus Maritime behind latest Scorpio kamsarmax sale

Nasdaq-listed Greek dry bulk owner Globus Maritime has announced the acquisition of a 2015-built kamsarmax bulker for $18.4m.

The Hudong Zhonghua-built vessel matches the description of Scorpio Bulker’s SBI Conga , which has recently been announced as sold for the same price.

The vessel is set for delivery during the fourth quarter, and will take the Globus fleet to six bulkers. The company current owns four supramaxes and a panamax.

Athanasios Feidakis, president and CEO of Globus Maritime, commented: “We are very pleased to announce the agreement to purchase a modern vessel that will increase our fleet carrying capacity, lower the average age of the fleet and expand the company in a larger asset class. We believe that this investment is a good asset in a market with promising prospects with a long operating life. We are thrilled to welcome the vessel in our fleet and operations. We continue to view expansion opportunities and as the market moves towards healthier fundamentals we are carefully and continuously searching for vessels that fit our profile and operational needs.”

Scorpio Bulkers has recently announced the sale of two other kamsarmaxes, the 2016-built SBI Sousta and SBI Rock, and while the buyers have yet to be revealed brokers are also indicating likely Greek buyers for both vessels.