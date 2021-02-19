Globus Maritime buys Japanese kamsarmax and eyes further acquisitions

Nasdaq-listed Greek dry bulk owner Globus Maritime taken its fleet to seven with the acquisition of a Japanese-built kamsarmax bulker.

Globus is being a 2011-built kamsarmax, built by Universal Shipbuilding Corporation, for a price of $16.2m or $16.5m depending on the deliver timing which is scheduled for between April 1 and August 15.

The vessel is the second kamrsarmax in the Globus fleet, which will number seven, and having completed a $30m fund raiser via a direct offering the company indicated it is in the market for more ships.

Athanasios Feidakis, president and CEO of Globus, commented: “We are very pleased to announce yet another successful offering and to continue growing by expanding our fleet through what we believe to be worthy acquisitions.

“We are continuing to view acquisition opportunities and as the market improves, we remain hopeful that there will be additional opportunities to acquire vessels that fit our profile and operational needs.”

With the Baltic Dry Index rocketing up this week, analysts are talking up a dry bulk shipping supercycle. On kamsarmaxes, Norwegian broker Lorentzen & Stemoco noted in an update yesterday: “A stellar market it is, with freight rates going from highs to highs.”