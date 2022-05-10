Globus Maritime expands with debut ultramax order in Japan

Nasdaq-listed Greek dry bulk owner Globus Maritime has penned a contract with Nihon Shipyard, a joint venture between Japan’s two largest shipbuilders Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United, for the construction of one fuel-efficient ultramax bulk carrier.

The vessel of about 64,000 dwt will deliver during the first half of 2024, and Globus Maritime is paying approximately $37.5m for its construction. The deal will be financed with a combination of debt and equity.

Athanasios Feidakis, president and CEO of Globus, commented: “We are pleased to announce the ordering of our first ultramax new building from what we believe to be a high-quality shipbuilder. This order confirms our continuous commitment to grow the company while also taking into consideration the latest trends in environmental regulations affecting our industry.”

Globus’ subsidiaries own and operate nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 dtw.