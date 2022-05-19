Globus Maritime orders bulker pair in China

Greek bulker owner Globus Maritime will be adding two more fuel-efficient ultramax newbuilds to its fleet, following the company’s debut order earlier this month.

The Nasdaq-listed firm has booked a pair of 64,000 dwt ships at Cosco KHI Ship Engineering in China for around $70.3m. The first vessel is scheduled to deliver in the third quarter of 2024, while the second one should arrive in the fourth quarter of the same year.

“Steadily, we continue to try and enhance shareholder value and growth. Our newbuildings are being designed with what we believe to be high technological standards, which gives us comfort that the ships should be better equipped to handle challenges in our industry,” stated Athanasios Feidakis, president and CEO of Globus.

Globus currently owns and operates nine bulkers with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 dwt. The latest order in China and the most recent one at Nihon Shipyard in Japan will boost its fleet by an additional 192,000 dwt in 2024.