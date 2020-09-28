Dry CargoEurope

Globus Maritime planning fleet expansion

Jason Jiang September 28, 2020
Globus Maritime

Greek dry bulker owner Globus Maritime is looking to add to its fleet after raising significant capital via offerings and private placements.

The company said it currently has enough cash and debt financing support to be able to acquire additional vessels, however the company has not yet managed to find any suitable candidates.

“After completion of the capital markets activities, we inspected the technical and commercial capabilities of about half a dozen vessels in order to ascertain whether any of them would be appropriate to acquire but determined not to move forward with any of them,” the company said.

Globus Maritime owns and operates five dry bulk carriers consisting of four supramaxes and one panamax, all of which are currently operating on short-term time charters.

The company reported a total comprehensive loss of $4.2m for the second quarter of this year, compared with $3m loss in the same period of last year.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

