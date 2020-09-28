Globus Maritime planning fleet expansion

Greek dry bulker owner Globus Maritime is looking to add to its fleet after raising significant capital via offerings and private placements.

The company said it currently has enough cash and debt financing support to be able to acquire additional vessels, however the company has not yet managed to find any suitable candidates.

“After completion of the capital markets activities, we inspected the technical and commercial capabilities of about half a dozen vessels in order to ascertain whether any of them would be appropriate to acquire but determined not to move forward with any of them,” the company said.

Globus Maritime owns and operates five dry bulk carriers consisting of four supramaxes and one panamax, all of which are currently operating on short-term time charters.

The company reported a total comprehensive loss of $4.2m for the second quarter of this year, compared with $3m loss in the same period of last year.