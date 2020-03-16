Globus Maritime postpones bond repayment

Greek bulker owner Globus Maritime has announced that the holder of the convertible promissory note issued by the company entered into a waiver to postpone the maturity date of the note.

The waiver does not require the company to repay the note until March 13, 2021, instead of March 13 this year. Globus Maritime currently owes $2.48m in principal to the note.

As part of the waiver, the company and the holder of the note also acknowledged that the floor price by which the note may be converted adjusts for share splits, share dividends, share combinations, and similar transactions.

Globus Maritime currently owns and operates five vessels made up of four supramaxes and a panamax.