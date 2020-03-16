Globus Maritime postpones bond repayment

March 16th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Greek bulker owner Globus Maritime has announced that the holder of the convertible promissory note issued by the company entered into a waiver to postpone the maturity date of the note.

The waiver does not require the company to repay the note until March 13, 2021, instead of March 13 this year. Globus Maritime currently owes $2.48m in principal to the note.

As part of the waiver, the company and the holder of the note also acknowledged that the floor price by which the note may be converted adjusts for share splits, share dividends, share combinations, and similar transactions.

Globus Maritime currently owns and operates five vessels made up of four supramaxes and a panamax.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

