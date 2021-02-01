Dry CargoEurope

Globus Maritime seals another supramax charter

Globus Maritime

Greek dry bulk owner Globus Maritime has secured new a time charter for its 2007-built supramax Sun Globe.

The Tsuneishi-built vessel commences its new charter on February 1, for a period of four to six months. Globus says the deal will generate between $1.25m and $2.3m.

Athanasios Feidakis, president and CEO of Globus, commented: “We are very pleased to continue fixing our vessels on competitive rates and could have, assuming on the minimum duration of the charter, secured around 65% of our projected fleet operating expenses for 2021.”

A few weeks ago Globus, which owns a fleet of six bulkers, also fixed 2010-built supramax Star Globe for a period of five to eight months.

