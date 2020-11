Greek owner Globus Maritime has secured a new time charter contract for its recently acquired 2015-built kamsarmax bulker.

Last month, Globus bought the SBI Conga from Scorpio Bulkers for $18.4m and have since taken delivery and renamed the ship Galaxy Globe .

The vessel has been chartered to a Europe-based charterer for a period of 10 months to 14 months, generating revenue of between $3.2m and $4.9m.

Globus now has a fleet of six bulkers made up of four supramaxes, one panamax and a kamsarmax.