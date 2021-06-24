Dry CargoEurope

Globus Maritime seals new supramax charter

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesJune 24, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Globus Maritime

Nasdaq-listed Greek owner Globus Maritime has secured a new charter for 2007-built supramax bulker River Globe.

The charter has commenced this week, fetching $29,500 per day for a period of three to five months. The deal is expected to generate gross revenues of around $2.74m to $4.99m.

Athanasios Feidakis, president and CEO of Globus, commented: “We have secured short term employment as we continue to experience a strong market. We are focused on generating long term value and expect to continue to take advantage of a rising market.”

Globus currently owns a fleet of seven bulkers.

Tags
Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesJune 24, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button