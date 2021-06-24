Globus Maritime seals new supramax charter

Nasdaq-listed Greek owner Globus Maritime has secured a new charter for 2007-built supramax bulker River Globe .

The charter has commenced this week, fetching $29,500 per day for a period of three to five months. The deal is expected to generate gross revenues of around $2.74m to $4.99m.

Athanasios Feidakis, president and CEO of Globus, commented: “We have secured short term employment as we continue to experience a strong market. We are focused on generating long term value and expect to continue to take advantage of a rising market.”

Globus currently owns a fleet of seven bulkers.