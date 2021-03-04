Dry CargoEurope

Globus Maritime secures new supramax charter

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 4, 2021
Globus Maritime has secured a new charter for 2009-built supramax bulker Sky Globe.

The charter commenced on March 2 and is for a period of four to six months. Globus says the charter will generate between $1.67m and $3.1m depending on the charter length, assuming no off-hire days.

Athanasios Feidakis, president and CEO of Globus, commented: “Our focus for the first half of 2021 remains on taping the upside of the market, and we are delighted that we have successfully achieved that so far. At this time, we are pleased by assuming on the minimum duration of the charter, we managed to secure around 84% of our projected fleet operating expenses for 2021.”

Globus owns a fleet of six bulkers, and last month added to its fleet with the acquisition of a secondhand kamsarmax. It has also been linked by brokers to another kamsarmax acquisition in the past few days.

