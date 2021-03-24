Globus Maritime swoops for another kamsarmax

Nasdaq-listed Greek dry bulk owner Globus Maritime has announced the acquisition of a 2018-built kamsarmax bulker for $27m.

The vessel, built at Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding, has been identified as Yangzijiang Shipping’s Yangze 11 by shipbrokers Intermodal.

Globus says the vessel is expected to deliver during the second quarter, taking the company’s fleet to eight.

Athanasios Feidakis, president and CEO of Globus, commented: “We are very pleased to announce yet another agreement to purchase a modern vessel resulting in an increase of our fleet carrying capacity and a decrease of the average age of the fleet.

“We are excited to welcome the new vessel into our fleet and operations and believe that its expected long operating life will add value to the Company and contribute significantly to our long-term success. The vessel is modern and fuel efficient, and fits our strategy and expansion plans.”

Last month the company bought its second kamsarmax, spending around $16.5m on 2011-built kamsarmax Nord Venus. It has also been linked to a deal for its sister ship Navios Marco Polo.