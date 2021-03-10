Dry CargoGasGreater China

GNG Ocean Shipping selects CSSC Guijiang to build 50 LNG-powered bulkers

Jackie Pritchard / MarineTraffic

Chinese state-owned GNG Ocean Shipping has selected CSSC Guijiang Shipbuilding in a tender for the construction of 50 small river LNG-powered bulkers.

The company issued a tender last month for the construction of twenty-five 2,000 dwt bulkers and another twenty-five 3,000 dwt bulkers.

The total estimated price of the project is around RMB660m ($101m), and the company expects construction to start before May 1, 2021 and be completed before March 31, 2022.

The vessels will be deployed for shipping services on Pearl River.

CSSC Guijiang Shipbuilding operates as a military shipyard and it mainly builds small river vessels.

