GNG Ocean Shipping to build 50 LNG-powered bulkers

Jason Jiang February 19, 2021
Chinese state-owned GNG Ocean Shipping has issued a tender seeking contractors for the design and construction of 50 small LNG-powered bulk carriers.

According to the tender notice, the company will construct twenty-five 2,000 dwt bulkers and another twenty-five 3,000 dwt bulkers. All the vessels will adopt pure LNG propulsion.

The total estimated price of the project is around RMB660m ($101m), and the company expects construction to start before May 1, 2021 and be completed before March 31, 2022.

GNG Ocean Shipping is a subsidiary of Guangdong Province Navigation Group, and mainly provides domestic coastal and river shipping services.

China has been pushing for greater LNG as a fuel adoption across its domestic fleet for the past four years, establishing significant LNG fuelling infrastructure at coastal ports and along key rivers especially the Yangtze.

