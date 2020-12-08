Go Marine awarded AHTS contract by Santos

Australia’s Go Marine Group has been awarded a contract by oil and gas producer Santos for 2009-built anchor handling tug supply vessel Go Spica .

The vessel will be supporting the Van Gogh Infill 2 drilling campaign from the second quarter of 2021. The vessel will be performing anchor handling and supply operations supporting the Valaris-owned semi-submersible drilling rig MS-1.

The vessel was recently dry docked at BAE Shipyard in Western Australia.

“The contract award is a testament to the hard working team that have overcome the challenges and constraints of 2020 to undertake an extensive docking and reactivation effort and deliver Santos and our future clients with a safe, operationally efficient and reliable vessel,” Go Marine said on social media.