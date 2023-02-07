AmericasEuropeFinance and InsuranceGas

Golar buys out New Fortress stake in Cameroon FLNG unit

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 7, 2023
0 43 Less than a minute
Golar LNG

Tor Olav Trøim-backed Golar LNG has agreed to take over New Fortress Energy’s ownership stake in the floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility operating offshore Cameroon.

Golar is paying $100m in cash for the 2017-converted FLNG Hilli and returning 4.1m shares it holds in Wes Edens’ Nasdaq-listed LNG player.

The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter, will also see New Fortress extinguish $323m in debt obligations associated with its interest in the FLNG unit.

The vessel has been operating for Perenco and Cameroon’s national oil firm Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures since 2018 under a contract set to expire in July 2026.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 7, 2023
0 43 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button