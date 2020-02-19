Home Sector Gas Golar forms LNG partnership with Petrobras in Brazil February 19th, 2020 Jason Jiang Gas

Golar Power and Petrobras Distribuidora has formed a partnership for the development of an LNG distribution business in Brazil with the intention to introduce LNG as an alternative to the fuels currently available to several sectors including cargo and passenger transportation.

The two companies believe that LNG is an innovative and potentially disruptive solution for the transportation sector in Brazil that delivers environmental benefits as well as important economic gains for customers, society and for Brazil as a whole.

“Formation of this partnership coincides with the opening up of Brazil’s natural gas sector and a thirst from society for cheaper, cleaner and more efficient alternatives to the fuels currently on offer,” the companies said in a release.

The partnership expects to the use of the entire network of gas stations and supply bases of Petrobras Distribuidora as well as Golar Power’s LNG terminals and ships to facilitate the LNG supply to Brazil’s transportation and industrial sectors, particularly in regions not supplied by gas pipelines.

“We believe in LNG as the only viable fuel to replace diesel, LPG and HFO globally. The abundance of natural gas supply over the long term and the price parity in relation to diesel and LPG, make LNG a real alternative – cheaper, cleaner and more effective in transportation and industrial use,” said Eduardo Antonello, CEO of Golar Power.

Petrobras Distribuidora is Brazil’s leading fuel distribution company and Golar Power is a 50/50 joint venture between Golar LNG and investment fund Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners.