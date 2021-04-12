EuropeGas

Golar LNG CEO Iain Ross resigns

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 13, 2021
Tor Olav Trøim-led Golar LNG has begun the search for a new CEO after the resignation of current CEO Iain Ross.

Ross, who joined Golar as CEO from WorleyParsons in September 2017, has a six-month notice period on his contract although this can be prolonged or reduced upon mutual agreement.

“The Board of Golar LNG will immediately start the process to recruit Mr. Ross’s successor,” the company stated.

Golar LNG is currently in the final stages of closing a deal to sell its 50% interest in Hygo Energy Transition and 32% interest in Golar LNG Partners to Wes Eden’s New Fortress Energy.

