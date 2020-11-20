Golar LNG forms green partnership with Black & Veatch

Golar LNG has signed agreement with US-based engineering and construction company Black & Veatch Corporation to collaborate in the field of floating ammonia production, carbon capture, green LNG and hydrogen.

The partnership will bring together Golar’s expertise in floating LNG infrastructure, and B&V’s experiences in green technologies.

In the coming months, Golar and B&V will jointly look into the technical and commercial viability of the most prospective floating applications of the green and blue technologies.

“Replacement of coal, fuel oil and diesel with cleaner burning LNG represents one of the easiest and most cost-effective near-term steps to decarbonize the worlds energy mix. Golar and Hygo Energy Transition are extremely well positioned to drive this with their low-cost quick delivery infrastructure solutions and emerging use of BIO LNG,” said Golar CEO Iain Ross.

“The next step is to plan for a net zero carbon energy mix. As a company with an established history of championing and delivering disruptive solutions to problems in its industry, and a serious and continuous commitment to its ESG agenda, Golar looks forward to working with a likeminded and equally capable partner, in the field of floating ammonia and hydrogen production, carbon capture, and other decarbonisation initiatives,” Ross added.