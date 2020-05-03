Home Sector Gas Golar LNG Partners gets new CEO May 4th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Gas

Golar LNG subsidiary Golar LNG Partners has appointed Karl Fredrik Staubo as its interim chief executive officer, stepping in for Graham Robjohns who left on April 30 after announcing his resignation last year.

Staubo moves from Magni Partners, which is Golar chairman Tor Olav Troim’s UK-based investment company. Prior to Magni Partners, Staubo spent ten years with Clarksons Platou. During his time with Magni Partners, Staubo has been working as an advisor to Golar involved in the financing of the company.

Commenting on Staubo’s appointment, Troim said: “The Board has initiated a strategic review of the company with the target to conclude such strategic discussion within the next year. Golar Partners is well positioned with a revenue backlog of USD 2.1 billion as at December 31, 2019, and a fleet of interesting assets to develop LNG infrastructure. Karl has, with his background from Golar and the finance and energy business, a great skillset to lead the Company through this transition.”