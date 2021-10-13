Golar LNG secures bumper rate on one-year charter

Tor Olav Trøim’s Golar LNG has secured a one-year fixed time charter for one of its carriers, which it says will generate revenues of around $36.5m.

The company did not reveal any further details on the charter.

The deal at $100,000 per day is consistent with a recent surge in rates following a spike in LNG prices in Asia and Europe over the past 12 days.

Splash reported earlier this week that a new report from Evercore ISI shows LNG shipping rates for modern ships, which were languishing around $50,000 a day in late September, have more than doubled in the last two weeks alone.

“Increasing demand for LNG freight together with new environmental regulations impacting effective supply of LNG carriers from 2023 add support to the medium and long-term outlook. Charterers are increasingly looking for longer term charters to secure shipping availability,” Golar LNG said.