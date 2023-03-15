Golar LNG wraps up New Fortress FLNG deal

Tor Olav Trøim-backed Golar LNG has completed the buyout deal with New Fortress Energy for the floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility operating offshore Cameroon.

The deal closed with Golar paying $100m in cash for the 2017-converted FLNG Hilli, returning 4.1m shares it held in Wes Edens’ Nasdaq-listed LNG player and taking over $323m in debt obligations associated with the FLNG unit.

The vessel has been operating for Perenco and Cameroon’s national oil firm Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures since 2018 under a contract set to expire in July 2026.

Golar LNG recently sold out of its LNG shipowner spin-off Cool Company (CoolCo) banking around $154m.