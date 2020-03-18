Golar Power to develop LNG import terminal at Port of Suape in Brazil

Golar Power, the joint venture between Golar LNG with Stonepeak, has signed a protocol of intentions with the State Government of Pernambuco to develop an LNG import terminal in the Port of Suape in the northeast of Brazil.

The project, using existing port infrastructure owned by the State Government, will include infrastructure for the supply of natural gas and LNG to generate electricity. It is scheduled to start in the second half of 2020.

“Golar Power will work in partnership with local gas distribution company Companhia Pernambucana de Gás Natural (Copergás) to bring natural gas to regions of the State that are not yet served by traditional pipeline networks,” the company said in a release.

An existing LNG carrier will be used for the terminal, permanently docked at the Suape Port. The vessel will act as a supplier to truck mounted LNG ISO-Containers.

The project is still awaiting regulatory approvals and the conclusion of commercial agreements.