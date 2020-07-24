AmericasGas

Golar Power to develop LNG terminal in northern Brazil

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang July 24, 2020
0 38 1 minute read

Golar Power, a joint venture between Golar LNG and Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, has executed a memorandum of understanding with Norsk Hydro to develop the first LNG terminal in the north of Brazil.

The project will enable the supply of LNG to Norsk Hydro’s Alunorte refinery plant located close to the Vila do Conde Port in the municipality of Barcarenal.

Alunorte will also be the first operational customer for the Barcarena FSRU that Golar Power plans to bring into operation during the first half of 2022.

A final investment decision on the project is expected this year.

The LNG terminal aims to supply gas to Alunorte and also to the Centrais Elétricas Barcarena thermal power plant, which is a subsidiary of Golar Power, previously contracted under a 25-year contract.

The project will fulfil Norsk Hydro’s 2017 commitment to the Pará state government to pursue a natural gas-based energy solution for one of the world’s largest aluminium plants. 

“We are delighted to be helping Norsk Hydro achieve its ambitious global sustainability goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030, and at the same time contributing to a significant reduction in energy prices and environmental emissions within the entire north region of Brazil. The project should have the potential to significantly reduce energy costs, support environmentally responsible and sustainable industrial growth throughout this immense region, and facilitate the unlocking of its unique natural resource endowment and economic potential,” said Eduardo Antonello, CEO of Golar Power.

Golar Power estimates a potential for replacing approximately 1.8m tons of LNG equivalents per annum of LPG, diesel, fuel oil, and coal with the terminal.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close