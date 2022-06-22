EuropeFinance and InsuranceGreater ChinaOffshore

Golden Energy Offshore extends payment deadline for PSV pair

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 22, 2022
0 68 1 minute read
GEOS

Norwegian owner Golden Energy Offshore Services (GEOS) has reached a mutual understanding with China’s offshore yard, Nantong Rainbow Offshore (ROC), a subsidiary of Jiangsu Rainbow Heavy Industries, for an extension of the payment obligations while they continue to work on the financing of the two large platform supply vessels.

GEOS has been working on securing finance for the overdue payment of the lease obligations for its 2019-built PSVs Energy Empress and Energy Duchess

The deal is expected to be signed shortly with ROC and includes a downpayment of $2m per vessel payable by June 28, 2022, and a balance payment payable by July 15, the same year. The balance payment payable per vessel is around $14.75m, including fees and interest.

GEOS initially ordered the vessels at ROC in 2013, but the yard cancelled the construction contract in 2017 as the owner was unable to make payments according to the contract terms. The PSV pair was re-acquired in 2019 under separate hire-purchase bare-boat agreements with the yard. 

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 22, 2022
0 68 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button