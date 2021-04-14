EuropeOffshore

Golden Energy Offshore finds work for CSV pair

Grant Rowles April 14, 2021
Golden Energy Offshore

Norway’s Golden Energy Offshore has secure work for subsea construction vessel/IMR pair Larissa and Despina.

Larissa has been awarded several months of firm walk-to-work operations for Wintershall Noordzee. The vessel commended work this week and the contract is firm through to September 1.

Despina has been awarded two months more work with Fugro, extending its contract through to August 15 with further extension still available.

“The contracts are of great importance and secure high utilization of the vessels,” the company said.

