Home Sector Offshore Golden Energy Offshore lays up three May 1st, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Norway’s Golden Energy Offshore Services has placed three of it’d vessels into temporary layup due to the severe reduction in vessel demand caused by the combination of the coronavirus pandemic and crash in oil prices.

MPSVs Energy Duchess and Energy Empress, as well as PSV Energy Scout have all been laid up while the company looks for new contracts.

Golden Energy Ocean said the last couple of months has changed the prospects for the upcoming high season dramatically. The company has as total of eight vessels in its fleet, made up of two MPSVs, four PSVs and two IMR vessels.