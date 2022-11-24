Golden Energy Offshore offloads PSV

Norway’s Golden Energy Offshore Services (GEOS) has struck a deal to sell its 2005-built platform supply vessel Energy Scout for $6.45m.

The buyer for the Norwegian-flagged PSV VesselsValue estimates as worth $5.78m has not been identified.

The ship should deliver in the first quarter of 2023, and the sale is expected to boost GEOS’ liquidity, which the company was working towards as it has a liquidity loan of $4.5m with maturity at the end of 2022.

The Ålesund-based firm established in 2013, bought the vessel end-May 2014. The PSV was reactivated in March of this year following a 16-month warm layup for work in the renewables sector until the end of Q3 2022.