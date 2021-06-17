EuropeOffshore

Golden Energy Offshore reactivates PSV

Adis AjdinJune 17, 2021
Ulstein

Golden Energy Offshore of Norway is bringing back its platform supply vessel (PSV) Energy Duchess after a 14-month lay-up due to the market downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reactivation of the 2019-built vessel has been completed with the delivery under its first charter with an undisclosed international operator for a firm period of 40 days plus options on today’s market terms.

Golden Energy Offshore has 3 of its 4 vessels in full operation and all will have well in excess of 90% utilisation in the second quarter of 2021 in the improved North Sea spot market.

