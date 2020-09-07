Golden Ocean appointment leaves Avance Gas without CEO

John Fredriken’s bulker outfit, Golden Ocean Management, has announced the appointment of Peder Simonsen as its new chief financial officer, replacing Per Heiberg who has resigned.

Simonsen moves from his role as CFO and interim CEO of pure-play VLGC owner Avance Gas, a company that lists Fredriksen’s Hemen Holding as its largest shareholder. After Simonsen’s departure, the Avance Gas management team will consist of a CCO and CFO, and the company will no longer have a CEO.

“I am pleased to join Golden Ocean, one of the world’s largest dry bulk companies. I hope to help the company build upon its strong track record of success at a time when the dry bulk market has turned the corner and should benefit from recovering demand and a swift slowdown in fleet growth. The Company has a well-managed balance sheet, which we expect to enhance further in the coming year,” Simonsen said.

Golden Ocean owns or controls a fleet of 78 vessels, and is one of the largest publicly-listed owners of capesize vessels.