Golden Ocean offloads panamax bulker

John Fredriksen’s bulker outfit Golden Ocean has sold its 2007-built 76,900 dwt panamax bulker Golden Shea according to brokers.

Multiple shipbroking houses reported the sale of the vessel to Chinese buyers, while Allied Shipbroking identified the buyer as Xiamen-based Xin Lu Yang Shipping.

The Japanese-built vessel has fetched a price of $9.8m in line with VesselsValue‘s valuation on the vessel of $9.74m.

VesselsValue data shows Xin Lu Yang Shipping currently owns a fleet of three panamax bulkers.