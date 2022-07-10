Golden Ocean orders three dual-fuel kamsarmax bulkers in China as two ultramaxes ship out

John Fredriksen-backed Golden Ocean Group has placed an order for the construction of three dual-fuel kamsarmax bulk carriers, and offloaded two 2015-built ultramax vessels.

The Nasdaq and Oslo-listed bulker owner, which currently has seven ships under construction at China’s Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corp (DSIC), said the 85,000 dwt eco-type trio will be built at the same shipyard and delivered in the third quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025. No price has been revealed.

Meanwhile, the seven-year-old ultramax pair Golden Cecilie and Golden Cathrine, went for a price tag of $63m to undisclosed buyers. Golden Ocean said it expects to book a gain of $22m and receive net cash proceeds of about $41m, which will fund the expected equity portion payable for the kamsarmax trio.

Ulrik Andersen, CEO of Golden Ocean Management, with a fleet of 66 bulkers according to VesselsValue data, stated: “Golden Ocean is committed to maintaining one of the largest and most modern fleets in the industry. In the process, the company will continue to improve the fuel efficiency of its fleet, ensuring best-in-class performance at a reduced carbon footprint. Importantly, all of our newbuildings are dual-fuel ready, which provides us the flexibility to evaluate propulsion options as the visibility of future emissions-related regulations and technology improves.”