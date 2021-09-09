Dry CargoEurope

Golden Ocean orders three kamsarmaxes in China

Sam Chambers September 9, 2021
Golden Ocean

Golden Ocean Group has managed to bag some comparatively early delivery slots in China, revealing today orders for three kamsarmaxes. The 85,000 dwt ships will deliver from Q3 in 2023 through to the first quarter of 2024.

Broking sources tell Splash the orders have been placed at CSSC Shanhaiguan and are costing $34m each. Golden Ocean has already taken the deliveries of eight kamsarmaxes from Shanhaiguan.

Ulrik Andersen, CEO of Golden Ocean Management, commented: “With this transaction, we continue executing on our strategy of renewing the fleet and improving its operating performance. At the same time, it underlines our belief in the long-term dry bulk fundamentals.”

Golden Ocean’s fleet currently consists of 94 vessels, of which 83 are owned.

