Goldenport snaps up Eastern Pacific ultramax

Greek owner Goldenport Shipmanagement has taken over the 2014-built ultramax Devongate from Singapore owner Eastern Pacific Shipping.

Shipbroking houses including Advanced Shipping & Trading and Seasure Shipbroking have reported that Goldenport bought the 61,200 dwt Chinese-built ship for a price of $16.2m. VesselsValue’s valuation on the vessel is $16.37m.

The sale completes Eastern Pacific’s clear out of its ultramax bulker fleet as part of its efforts to focus on the larger bulk segments.

John Dragnis-led Goldenport currently owns a fleet of 18 vessels made up of 13 bulkers and five containerships.

