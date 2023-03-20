Dry CargoEurope

GoodBulk offloads cape pair as dry bulk S&P overtakes tanker sector

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowMarch 20, 2023
GoodBulk

GoodBulk is taking advantage of the revived dry bulk S&P scene with this week’s broking reports reporting more bulker sales than tanker sales for the first time in 11 weeks.

Eight capes have been reported sold over the weekend with John Michael Radziwill’s GoodBulk listed selling two ships.

Monaco-based GoodBulk is widely reported cashing in on investments made in this segment six years ago. GoodBulk is noted selling two 2012-built, 179,000 dwt sisters, named Aquatonka and Aquahaha, for around $28m each. Copenhagen-based Norden has been tied to the deal.

The two Hanjin Subic-built vessels were added by GoodBulk in 2017 for around $31.8m in a cash and share deal from CarVal Investors, according to the online pricing portal Vessels Value.

