GoodBulk president Andrew Garcia moves on

Monaco-based dry bulk outfit GoodBulk has announced that Andrew Garcia has resigned from his position of president and director.

Carlos Pena, chief commercial officer of C Transport Maritime, comes in as a director. Pena has over 16 years service with the affiliated company.

John Michael Radziwill, CEO and chairman of GoodBulk, commented: “On behalf of myself and the entire board, I would like to thank Andrew for playing an instrumental part in GoodBulk’s early growth stages and helping to build it into the successful and financially rewarding company it is today. We wish Andrew all the best in his next endeavors. I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Carlos to the Board of Directors of Goodbulk.”

GoodBulk currently owns a fleet of 23 capesizes and a panamax.