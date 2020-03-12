GoodBulk president Andrew Garcia moves on

GoodBulk president Andrew Garcia moves on

March 13th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Monaco-based dry bulk outfit GoodBulk has announced that Andrew Garcia has resigned from his position of president and director.

Carlos Pena, chief commercial officer of C Transport Maritime, comes in as a director. Pena has over 16 years service with the affiliated company.

John Michael Radziwill, CEO and chairman of GoodBulk, commented: “On behalf of myself and the entire board, I would like to thank Andrew for playing an instrumental part in GoodBulk’s early growth stages and helping to build it into the successful and financially rewarding company it is today. We wish Andrew all the best in his next endeavors. I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Carlos to the Board of Directors of Goodbulk.”

GoodBulk currently owns a fleet of 23 capesizes and a panamax.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

