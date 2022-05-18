GoodFuels and Itochu partner in Asia

AsiaBunkeringEnvironmentEurope

European biofuel producer GoodFuels has teamed with Japanese trading house Itochu to scale sustainable marine biofuel in Singapore, Japan, and Asia-Pacific.

Itochu is actively engaged in the wholesale, distribution, and bunkering of petroleum products in both Singapore and Japan, while GoodFuels specialises in the sourcing, development, production, and delivery of sustainable marine biofuels, with a presence in the Netherlands and Singapore.

GoodFuels and Itochu will initially focus on the supply of sustainable marine biofuels to all Singaporean territorial waters, waterways, and harbours, as well as prospective customers transiting the Strait of Malacca. Then, in the second phase of the partnership, the companies plan to scale up deliveries to the wider Asia-Pacific region, including Japan.

Commented Dirk Kronemeijer, GoodFuels’ CEO, “Today, we call on the industry, our clients, and partners to join us in making the market for low carbon marine fuels in Asia, above and beyond the pace of regulation. At the same time, we will continue to work with governments and port authorities in the region to support them as they scale up measures that lay the pathway for truly sustainable low carbon fuels.”

