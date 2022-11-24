Google signs up for Moray West wind farm power

Google has signed up to offtake 100 MW of Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland’s outer Moray Firth region.

Moray West is part of the portfolio being developed by Ocean Winds, a 50/50 joint venture owned by EDP Renewables and Engie.

Under a 12-year corporate power purchase agreement, the French utility will provide Google with more than 5 TWh of green power from the 882 MW offshore wind farm set to begin generating power from 2025.

“This new investment in UK renewable energy brings us one step closer to reaching our goal of operating entirely on carbon-free energy by 2030, and means that, in the UK, we’ll be running on at or near 90% carbon-free energy in 2025,” said Matt Brittin, president of Google EMEA.

Google and Engie have concluded several corporate green PPAs together and have partnered on a number of key milestones and innovations such as the first 24/7 carbon free energy contract in Europe and a solution which uses artificial intelligence to optimise wind energy management.

“This contract demonstrates the strength of the Group’s renewable portfolio, with 37 GW of renewable assets, a major advantage for our customers in their decarbonisation strategy,” added Paulo Almirante, Engie’s senior executive vice president in charge of renewables, energy management and nuclear activities.