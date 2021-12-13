Gothenburg authorities continue work on fire-hit bulk carrier

The fire-hit Almirante Storni bulk carrier was brought into the port of Gothenburg over the weekend where firefighting operations to douse the ship’s cargo of timber continue, nine days after the blaze first started in a fore hold.

As well as dousing the fire, operations are underway to unload cargo. Damaged goods have been loaded from the ship into open containers on the quay and then driven to Stena Recycling’s nearby recycling center. Undamaged goods are being placed on the quay and loaded from there to barges next to the quay.

”It is an impressive logistics operation that is going on right now, which is possible thanks to a very good collaboration between all parties involved,” said Elvir Dzanic, CEO of the Gothenburg Port Authority.

The Greater Gothenburg Rescue Service’s assessment is that the work of accessing the hotbeds in the cargo may continue for a few days. The unloading of cargo is expected to last for about a week, according to the contracted salvage company T&T Salvage’s assessment.

There have been no official word yet on how the fire started.